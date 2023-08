Stellvertretender Betriebsleiter (m/w/d)

As Scientist Electrolyzer Technocenter Hanau (m/f/d) / Head of Electrolyzer Technocenter Hanau (m/f/d) you are the expert to lead the CRD activities in the field of PEM / AEM catalyst development and build up and later operate the testing and characterization of the PEM/AEM catalysts. Als ... mehr

Associate Scientist Electrocatalysis (m/f/d)

Reducing harmful vehicle emissions. Powering the cars of the future. Giving new life to used metals. We are the leading circular materials technology company fulfilling its mission to create materials for a better life. With ambitions like this, imagine what you could do? As Associate Scien ... mehr